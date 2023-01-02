Churches and Christians must help complete National Cathedral – Secretariat

The National Cathedral Secretariat has made a passionate appeal to churches and the Christian community to help complete the controversial National Cathedral project.

The Secretariat said with a contribution of GH₵‎ 100 monthly from one million Christians, the project could be completed before the year 2024.

Speaking after President Akufo-Addo paid a working visit to the construction site, Executive Director of the National Cathedral Secretariat, Dr Paul Opoku Mensah said the church must encourage its members to contribute.

“If the Church Leaders stand with us on this project, we can easily raise One million people who will give us GH¢100 each. So essentially we need the Church to stand with us. The state has done enough, all the preparatory works have been done, and the scope of work has been done. Without the state it was impossible.”

“We need the Church in Ghana to stand with us, this is a monument to the Church, this is a monument to God and a symbol of the Christian presence in Ghana.”

The $450 million National Cathedral project was envisioned by the government in March 2017 as a physical embodiment of national unity, harmony, and spirituality.

The inter-denominational cathedral is expected to have an auditorium capable of seating 5,000 people, as well as chapels, and a baptistery.

By Citi Newsroom