Somebody with parochial interest will manipulate NPP flagbearer election - Nigel Gaisie

Leader and Founder of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Nigel Gaisie went into the spiritual realm during his December 31 watchnight service to bring out a number of prophecies.

In one of his prophecies, he said a particular party called the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the ‘Nation of Yempɛ Nokware’ will be holding its internal elections in November 2023.

He disclosed that due to the parochial interest of someone in the party, there will be an attempt to push for the election to be held in August instead.

“The Lord took my spirit into the camp of the NPP and when the Lord took my spirit to the camp of the NPP, there is going to be a competition that must be in November or August but somebody’s parochial interest wants to push to August,” Prophet Nigel Gaisie said.

According to him, a flagbearer candidate with a name starting ‘A’ is supposed to win the race but forces will try to manipulate it for a different candidate to emerge victorious.

“The Lord said, to the NPP, they should help themselves and push it as democratic as they are, they should not allow any individual’s interest to bring anybody on the House because on this horse they cannot move. The Lord says I should tell the NPP that their internal contest I am seeing and anti-Christ come push it to a runoff.

“The person that must win name starts with A but if they don’t take care they will manipulate it and what is not for who it must be, it will go to who it isn’t for,” Prophet Nigel Gaisie prophesied.

He further stresses, “If they come to attack me, sponsor people to insult me I don’t care, it will come to pass.”