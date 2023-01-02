Go and get vaccinated – GHS charges Ghanaians amid surge in cases in China, other countries

02.01.2023 LISTEN

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced that it is monitoring the surge in Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in China and other parts of the world and will soon tighten the measures against the pandemic in the country.

As a result, the GHS says it is currently reviewing the measures already in place to tackle the pandemic.

“Ghana Health Service and the Ministry of Health are critically monitoring the situation in consultation with key stakeholders,” the Ghana Health Service said in a statement signed by the Director-General of the Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, on Sunday, January 1.

The statement added, “We will shortly come out with our country-specific measures to address the current threat of Covid–19, especially with respect to importation.”

Meanwhile, Ghanaians who have not completed the vaccination process are being urged to do so to protect themselves, their families, and their loved ones.

“Those who have taken their first dose are to go for the second dose and those who have taken their second dose are also entreated to go for the booster.

“Vaccination remains the best protection against Covid–19 infection,” the Ghana Health Service statement stressed.