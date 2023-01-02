We are beginning to see the power of our lord manifesting in the improvements in our economic outlook – Bawumia

Vice President, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The Vice President of the Republic, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has disclosed that the improvements in the economic outlook are not due to the works of government alone.

According to him, the gains made are also a manifestation of the power of the almighty God.

“We have been working while at the same time trusting in God because you do not just trust in God and sit and fold your arms and go to sleep, you have to work, so we have been working while at the same time trusting in God for his unfailing love and thankfully we are beginning to see the power of our lord manifesting in the improvements in our economic outlook,” Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said.

The Vice President shared this while speaking to congregants of The Church of Pentecost, Dr. Thomas Wyatt Assembly for the 31st Watch-Night Service after he visited with her wife, Samira Bawumia.

He further stressed that Ghana must guard its religious tolerance and continue to live in peace with respect for people from different ethnicities and different religions.

“We are different people from different ethnicities and different religions but we are all children of God. What makes us unique is our unity in diversity and we should guard it jealously,” Dr. Bawumia added.