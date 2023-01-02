Indicted DVLA officials in trouble over corrupt deals

02.01.2023 LISTEN

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), has served notice that it will deal with officials who were implicated in a documentary by the Accra based media outlet.

The documentary, dubbed “Money over Human Lives” which focused on Driver Licence acquisition processes at the DVLA, revealed illegal activities in the process of acquiring driver’s license.

According to the DVLA, it has “taken keen interest in the said documentary and the various procedural breaches it highlights.”

In a statement after the airing of the documentary, the Authority said it will initiate investigations into the exposure and deal with the culprits if found culpable.

“In this regard an official request has been made to Multimedia for a copy of the unedited version of the documentary for review and follow up action”, portions of the statement said.

“We wish to assure the general public that any employees found culpable of these alleged infractions would be severely dealt with in accordance with the Authority's internal disciplinary processes

Any actions/inactions that bother on criminality would be referred to the Ghana Police Service for the necessary action to be taken”, the statement continued.

-DGN online