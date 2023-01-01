Focus and work hard to achieve your goals in 2023 – Gratia Women of Substance charges women

Theresa Mamle Gbekie

01.01.2023 LISTEN

Gratia Women of Substance Network has issued a press release wishing all women in Ghana and across the world a Happy New Year.

In its release, the Network has admonished Ghanaian women to work harder in 2023 to achieve all their goals.

“Gratia women of substance wish all women worldwide, especially Ghanaians, a happy and prosperous new year.

“We urge and plead all Ghanaian women to focus and work hard towards their goals in 2023,” a release from Gratia Women of Substance Network signed by Theresa Mamle Gbekie said on Sunday, January 1.

The release added, “Looking at the current state of the ailing economy in Ghana, women need to work very hard and smart to survive because most Ghanaian women are breadwinners.”

Read the full press release below:

GRATIA WOMEN OF SUBSTANCE NETWORK

NEW YEAR MESSAGE

1st JANUARY 2023

ARISE GHANAIAN WOMEN

ARISE GHANAIAN WOMEN

Gratia women of substance wish all women worldwide especially Ghanaians, a happy and prosperous new year.

We urge and plead all Ghanaian women to focus and work hard towards their goals in 2023.

Looking at the current state of the ailing economy in Ghana, women need to work very hard and smart to survive, because most Ghanaian women are bread winners,

And in the event of famine, women and children become vulnerable.

Ghana is at a crossroad where we do not know when the next meal will be coming from.

Ghana got into this MESS, as a result of five key things, namely, Mismanagement, Insensitivity, Debt Unsustainability, Massive corruption and the too knowing pompous nature of the Akuffo Addo-Bawumia Administration.

Honestly, if we look at the level of frustration, desperation and hopelessness in the eyes of the ordinary Ghanaian, temperatures are very high and this shows the anger and poverty levels of the youth.

Women continue to play a significant role in the consolidation of our democracy which in turn rakes in total transformation, development and prosperity of the communities we find ourselves.

We at GRATIA seize this opportunity to say Ayekoo and more grease to your elbows as we continue to seek the betterment of all especially women.

The Great Maya Angelou once said,

Try to live your life the way that you will not regret years of useless virtue, inertia and timidity.

Women...

Take up the battle, take it up! It's yours, this is your life, this is your world.

.......Signed.....

THERESA MAMLE GBEKIE

0244137517

0596327908