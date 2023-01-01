Wish all people of the world a peaceful, safe and prosperous new year — Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Foundation

01.01.2023 LISTEN

As we remember the challenges of 2022, we wish all people of the world a peaceful, safe and prosperous New Year. Indeed, the year 2022 was a remarkably busy year for many countries and the international community. From preparations for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Tournament, to patching the pieces of Covid-19, to the war in Ukraine and unending conflict in Palestine.

Despite these challenges, the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Tournament received the accolade as the best tournament in the history of football. Former adversaries in the Middle-east, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt have decided to bury their differences and embraced each other as belonging to the Pan Arabian family. This is welcome development and we pray for peace and for the ravaging conflicts in Palestine, Iraq, Libya, Syria and Yemen to end soon with lasting solutions.

The success of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament is owed to the quality and role-model leadership exhibited by High Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Emir and Head of State of Qatar and the special love the people of Qatar has for their authentic leader and Government. Success is not measured by money. It is measured by the positive difference one makes in the world and the friends one has. Today, Qatar has won the hearts of the billions who watched the FIFA World Cup Tournament in that great Arab nation.

The New Year provides opportunities for us to turn a new page in our history. It gives us the chance to look forward in hope. Finally, the New Year also presents us with a fresh start, new perspectives and new opportunities as well.

As the year 2022 gone, and with the New Year comes new hopes and plans. We pray for Almighty Allah’s blessing and wonderful 2023 with peace and joy to the world. We hope that 2023 will be a good year for everyone. May you and your loved ones achieve all that you wish for in the New Year.

Send by:

Adama Hawa Maseray

Chief Executive Director

The Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Foundation (STBHF)