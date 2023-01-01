There shall be lots of marriages this year — Owusu-Bempah

The Head Pastor of the Glorious Word Power Miracles International Apostle Isaac Owusu-Bempah has prophesied that there shall be lots of marriages in 2023.

He made this prophecy on Saturday, December 31, during the 2022 watch night service.

He however had bad news as well.

He said “Accidents could be rampant this year but if people pray [but] if the nation prays, God will release fire from Heaven to cure these accidents. NRSC should be on their game.”

He added “lost of Policemen will be lost unless we pray otherwise, they would be lost through exchange of bullets.

“A prominent person will travel to seek medical care but wont return,” he further prophesied.

-3news.com