Christians express hope, optimism for 2023

Some Christians in Hohoe have expressed hope for the New Year, 2023 and are optimistic it would end well.

They expressed hope of initiating or completing some planned tasks, especially in education and professional lives.

Miss Gifty Bella Aku Afedo, a Teacher, said for 2023, she had seen too much hope taking into consideration the previous year.

She said, “I think we should do things more right this time around compared to what we did before. With God in our boat, we will be fine.”

Mr Courage Agbesi, a Civil Servant, said he was very hopeful that the New Year would be a year of favour, grace and protection.

He said there were plans and projects he hoped to fulfil by God’s grace.

Mr Agbesi, who is also a Youth President, admonished the youth to be disciplined with their finances.

“Too much chilling and chasing women here and there won’t help us. We have to get closer to God, especially in these trying moments.”

Miss Priscilla Danquah Kokobina, a National Service Person, said she had learnt not to be too expectant but hoping for the best for the New Year.

She said as a Service Person, she hoped her allowances would be paid as expected.

Miss Mawuena Precious, a Midwife, noted that 2023 was going to be a very good one and was looking for good things although the previous year was not that bad.

Master Agbenyevor David, a Student, noted that seeing the New Year by grace gave him hope that the year would be a good one.

He said as a student, he was also ready to make more input into his academic works with God’s grace and help.

Seminarian Edmund Elorm Ackuaku of the St Augustine Catholic Church, Hohoe, said there must be a reason for which Christians should be thankful to God since thanksgiving profited them for holiness, good and better things to come.

He said as 2022 began, Christians and believers never knew how it would end but for them to be able to meet the end of the year meant it was the grace of God that sustained them.

He urged Christians not to give up in moments of suffering but be hopeful for a better ending.

He admonished them to also be ready for the end of time and make the 2023, a year of change and to renew their Christian lifestyle.

GNA