Someone with name starting 'A' will win NPP flagbearer contest - Nigel Gaisie

Leader and Founder of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has prophesied about a political party called the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Republic of ‘Nation of Yempɛ Nokware’ during the 2022 31st watch night service.

It is recalled that last year, following the caution that was given by the Police to the clergy against the publication of doom prophecy, Nigel Gaisie said that he was prophesying for fictional a country called Umuofia.

This time, he made the revelation about another fictional country called ‘Nation of Yempɛ Nokware’.

During his service on Saturday, December 31, 2022 he said ” The Lord took my spirit into the camp of the NPP and when the Lord took my spirit to the camp of the NPP, there is going to be a competition that must be in November or August but somebody’s parochial interest wants to push to August.

“The Lord said, to the NPP, they should help themselves and push it as democratic as they are, they should not allow any individual’s interest to bring anybody on the House because on this horse they cannot move. The Lord says I should tell the NPP that their internal contest I am seeing and anti-Christ come push it to a runoff.

“The person that must win name starts with A but if they don’t take care they will manipulate it and what is not for who it must be, it will go to who it isn’t for.

“If they come to attack me, sponsor people to insult me I don’t care, it will come to pass.”

-3news.com