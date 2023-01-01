2023 promises to be a good one for our country – Akufo-Addo

01.01.2023 LISTEN

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has issued a statement carrying his New Year’s message to Ghanaians.

In a post on his social media, the President stressed that he is confident of good things to come for the country.

"Happy New Year. Wishing you, my fellow Ghanaians a Happy and Prosperous New Year. 2023 promises to be a good one for our country,” President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said.

Meanwhile, former President John Dramani Mahama has shared a similar message. In a statement, the leading opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) member admonished Ghanaians to be hopeful for better things to come in the new year.

“We welcome the new year, 2023, knowing that a journey of austerity and sacrifice is just beginning. But we cannot give up HOPE! We cannot give up on our dear motherland Ghana.

“As we face the future with fortitude, let us remember the solemn words of the hymnist, Johnson Oatman Jr, when he urges us to Count Our Blessings and Name Them One by One,” the ex-president noted in his statement.

John Dramani Mahama added, “May this new year open the pathway and bring us to the cusp of building the ‘Ghana We Want’— a Ghana of opportunities for all and one in which our individual and collective aspirations are achieved.”