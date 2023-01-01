Every political party has played a role in Ghana's development - Rev. Opuni-Frimpong

Reverend Dr Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong, former General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, has urged Ghanaians to appreciate the roles played by every political party in the country's development.

“The Development of Ghana has largely been championed by different political regimes and each of them has played a part, therefore one political party cannot claim the credits,” he said in an interview with the GNA.

He said to maintain peace and tranquillity, political leaders must be circumspect in their utterances and stop the discourse of denigrating each other.

Particularly, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have all played a role in Ghana’s development and so the leaders and party communicators of both groups should stop creating the impression that all credits belong to them alone.

“ The responsibility of creating a balance on our political front for peaceful coexistence lies on the leadership of the political parties because their followers and supporters only echo what they say,” he said.

Reverend Opuni-Frimpong, who is a leader of the Alliance for Christian Advocacy Africa (ACAA), said there must be trust in Ghana's political discourse so together “as a people we can chart a course that would propel our development to a safe destination”.

He expressed optimism that as God ushered us to the new year, both political parties would show mutual respect to deepen our political discourse for better outcomes.

“Politics of respect and trust to pull the people along the developmental agenda is what we hope for in 2023 and beyond,“ he added.

GNA