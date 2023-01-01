“2023 is our year of gathering; nothing will be lost and nothing will be wasted” – Otabil

01.01.2023 LISTEN

Pastor Mensa Otabil, General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church, (ICGC), has announced “Gathering” as the theme for the Church in the year 2023.

“In 2023, we are going to gather. God wants us to gather, bring things together.

“We need to gather our increase, nothing will be lost and nothing will be wasted,” he said.

Pastor Otabil said this at the Church's Crossover event observed at the ICGC Christ Temple East, Teshie, Accra.

The theme is taken from John chapter Six verse 12 from the story of Jesus urging His disciples to gather the remaining fishes and loaves of bread after they were miraculously increased to feed His followers.

“When they had all had enough to eat, he said to his disciples, 'Gather the pieces that are left over. Let nothing be wasted.'” John 6:12, ESV.

Pastor Otabil said the theme meant that God was going to gather His own children, and ensure that none was lost.

He stressed that it also encouraged them not to lose sight and touch with God, but continually abide with God at all times.

The theme, he added, also entreated them to reach out to the lost and bring them to redemption through Jesus Christ.

The Crossover is annual event organised by the ICGC Church every December 31 night into the early morning of January 01 of every beginning year.

The occasion is used to share the theme and scriptural directions for the year ahead.

This year's Crossover was held at the Church's new campus, Christ Temple East at Teshie.

The event saw congregants in white apparel signifying victory in the new year.

GNA