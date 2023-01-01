UN Secretary-General António Guterres mourns Pope Benedict XV

The United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, António Guterres has issued a statement on the passing of His Holiness Pope Emeritus Benedict XV.

His Holiness Pope Emeritus Benedict XV died in a former monastery where he had lived since his shock resignation in 2013 at the age of 95 on Saturday, December 31.

Reacting to the news, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said he is saddened as he extended his deepest condolences to Catholics and others around the world who were inspired by his life.

“It is with great sadness that I have learned of the passing of His Holiness Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

“I offer my deepest condolences to Catholics and others around the world who were inspired by his life of prayer and tenacious commitment to non-violence and peace,” António Guterres said in a statement.

In another statement shared by the Twitter page of the UN, António Guterres paid tribute to His Holiness Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI while describing him as a man principled in his faith and tireless in his pursuit of peace.

"Principled in his faith, tireless in his pursuit of peace, and determined in his defence of human rights, he was a spiritual guide to millions... and one of the leading academic theologians of our time,” the UN Secretary-General noted.