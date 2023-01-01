Dormaa East: Assemblymembers want ex-gratia paid from consolidated fund

Assembly Members at Dormaa East District Assembly in the Bono Region have appealed to government to consider the payment of end of year benefit (ex-gratia) of Assembly Members from the state’s consolidated fund and if possible use same range and mode of payment to cater for all the Assembly Members across the MMDAs.

This according to them, if becomes possible would ensure equity and relief less privileged MMDAs of the burden of using their meagre Internally Generated Funds (IGF) for such a purpose.

Prior to this appeal, the take-home of assembly members after their four-year tenure depended on the MMDAs’ IGF which according to the members is a maltreatment of both the Assembly and Members and further puts more burden on struggling MMDAs.

Represented by the Assembly Member for Asuotiano New Town Electoral Area, Hon Adjei Dacosta, the members last Wednesday when the Assembly held its Third Ordinary Assembly Meeting, also appealed to the National Association of Local Authorities of Ghana (NALAG) to consider the issue put forward and engage government on it for a successful negotiation.

They were of the view that more could be done by government aside their proposal to empower them as the core implementers of policies and programmes at the local level.

The Assembly Members, before the start of the assembly meeting, through Hon. Dacosta, complained and expressed dissatisfaction on sitting allowance and other welfare needs and even asked leadership of the meeting to put business of the day on hold till their welfare needs were thoroughly discussed.

However, following some explanations the DCE gave, the assembly members sympathized and reconsidered their decision for the meeting to proceed accordingly.

The Hon. Presiding Member (PM) of the Assembly, Daniel Acquah commended the Assembly Members for their hard work and sacrifices and encouraged them to continue to ensure the development of the District. He also promised to make sure their appeals reach the appropriate quarters for better deliberation.

In a brief remark, the District Chief Executive, Hon. Emmanuel Kofi Agyeman announced government’s intention of tasking the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to through a mechanized system collect property rates on behalf of the MMDAs from the beginning of the new year.

He explained that though this would increase the Assembly's financial strength since they stand to retain 70% of the total amount collected, 80% of what comes to the Dormaa East District Assembly would also go back to the Area Councils to develop it hence the need to continue to do well with the collection of the other revenues being collected by the assembly.

Hon. Kofi Agyeman reiterated that there has never been any intention to make life miserable for either staff or assembly members who are toiling for the development of the district but the problem has always been the assembly’s inability to generate enough IGF which takes care of most domestic needs of the district assembly.

He therefore called on the assembly members to support the assembly in the collection of all forms of revenue in their area councils so that in addition to the property rate to be collected by the GRA, the District Assembly would gain enough to do better.

The DCE commended the Hon. Assembly Members for their sacrifices and hard work and encouraged them to continue in them for the prosperity of the district. he also announced some increment in their allowances and why they could not meet their expectations but assured them of better days ahead.