Christians advised against idolatry, occultism

Reverend Nyeenyami Etsey Wovenu, the High Priest and Chairman of the governing council of the Church of Apostles Revelation Society (ARS) has advised Christians to shy away from occultism and other forms of idolatry and hold fast to the tenets of their faith as taught by the Lord Jesus Christ.

Rev. Wovenu gave the advice in a sermon to climax the week-long annual convention of the Church at New Tadzewu in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta region.

According to the clergyman, most Christians have now strayed from the teachings of Christ and the Bible and are venturing into fetishism and occultism, which are against the Christian doctrine, principles, and faith.

“The almighty God is capable of solving all our problems – why then do many Christians these days stray from the path of righteousness and seek solutions to their problems in shrines and other ungodly places as if our heavenly father is now powerless to protect his children,” he wondered.

Rev. Wovenu observed that the youth of today in their burning desire to get rich quick were resorting to occultic practices, which are responsible for the many youthful and untimely deaths being witnessed across the country in recent times.

To this end, the ARS leader admonished the youth to be content with their lot and refrain from acts that would result in their sudden demise with many of them not being able to reach their full potentials to impact society.

He condemned the phenomenon, where television channels were allowed to air content, which encouraged money rituals and called on the National Media Commission (NMC) and other relevant authorities to enact laws to regulate such programming including sanctions to sanitise the airwaves.

The annual convention, which also marked the 83rd anniversary of the Founding of the ARS Church, came off from December 24 to 30, 2022.

It brought together thousands of Church members from across the globe and was on the theme “No King is saved by the multitude of an army- A mighty man is not delivered by great strength” as stated in the book of Psalms chapter 33: 16-19.

GNA