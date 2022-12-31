Don’t consume whale washed ashore at Tema – FDA warns

31.12.2022 LISTEN

Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) is cautioning the general public against consuming a whale that was washed onto the shores of Tema in the Greater Accra Region.

The FDA warned that consuming such fish may have serious health implications, advising the public not to send the carcass of the whale into their kitchens for any form of food preparations.

In a statement, the FDA said, “the public is advised to stay away from such fishes that are washed ashore as one may not know the cause of death which may have an effect on health”.

The FDA assured that arrangements are underway to safely dispose of the carcass to prevent the public from accessing it.

“The situation has been brought under control and is being monitored to prevent people from having access to the carcass as arrangements are underway to safely dispose the carcass”.

It advised the public to contact the FDA or any of the Food Safety Emergency Response partners, if they come across such incidents.

“The public is advised to contact the FDA or any of the Food Safety Emergency Response partners (i.e., Fisheries and Aquaculture, Local Government and Rural Development, National Security, Customs Division, Plant Protection and Regulatory Services Department (PPRSD), Veterinary Services Department, Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), Ghana Armed Forces, and the Ghana Health Services (GHS) if one comes across such an incident,” the FDA urged.

Read below FDA’s full statement



—citinewsroom