Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng casts doubt over Ghana’s readiness to fight corruption

The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng has questioned whether Ghana is really ready to fight corruption.

According to him, if the country really want to win the battle against graft, then a lot more needs to be done to tackle the issues.

“We expect so much from the institutions fighting corruption, but collectively, are we ready?” Kissi Agyebeng quizzed during an engagement with Joy News.

The Special Prosecutor explained, “A good measure of the reason why I say we are not ready yet, is that more than 60% of persons fear retaliation if they report corruption. And it is very dire. Even law enforcement agencies, even the Office of the Special prosecutor, even the Special Prosecutor himself is not spared this specter of pushback retaliation and that is why I situate it in the question I asked that are we ready. Everyone should ask themselves.”

He further stressed, “on the part of the government, is the government ready? I have not seen much commitment. Let us see that commitment, but from where I sit, I do not see it.”

Although the Special Prosecutor has taken on a number of cases in the country, the lack of support and resources for his office has not helped matters.

Earlier this year, Kissi Agyebeng and his team recovered over GHS1 million in unpaid taxes from Labianca Company.

After over 16 months in office, reports indicate that there is no agreement on his salary.

As a result, he has not been paid.