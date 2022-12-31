EPA caution churches to be circumspect on noise levels during watch night services

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is advising religious bodies to be circumspect on their noise levels in their celebrations crossing over to 2023.

The agency began a monitoring and sensitization exercise before the yuletide by deploying officers to sanction event centres that exceed the required noise levels.

Throwing more light on the plans of the agency to regulate noise pollution on Friday night, the Executive Director of EPA, Dr. Henry Kwabena Kokofu, explained, “we are looking forward to 31st December 2022, which is a traditional period of outgoing.

“Fortunately, much of the night of 31st December 2022 will be church services and all that. We do expect some level of noise, but we will continue to monitor and ask people, particularly those who will be organising church services to moderate the noise”.

By Citi Newsroom