“You're the worst Regional Minister in the region's history – NPP Organiser fires Minister for locking-out DCEs

The Upper East Regional Organizer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Mr. Charles T. Ndabon popularly as ‘Champion man’ has described his party man, the Upper East Regional Minister Mr. Stephen Yakubu as the worst Regional Minister ever had in the history of the region.

The party Regional Organizer who was registering his dissatisfaction following Regional Minister’s action against some DCEs said, the Regional Minister only used the DCEs as scapegoats to make it look like he is working in the eyes of his bosses.

A news item reported by GNA on December 24, 2022, says, “Mr. Stephen Yakubu, Upper East Regional Minister locked out some Municipal and District Chiefs Executives (MDCEs) and heads of departments in Bolgatanga for reporting late to the Regional Coordinating Council meeting”.

Meanwhile, the Regional Organizer believes the Minister acted wrongly, “if something like that happened, he can call them for a closed-door meeting, but he is rather bringing these things out to score a political point."

He advised, the Regional Minister to sit up with the way he is dealing with his office.

“The meeting was for the development of the region. So, if the DCEs are late for 2 to 5 minutes, that is enough but to take public for your boss to know that you are working meanwhile you are the worst Regional Minister we ever have,” he revealed.

Responding to the question of whether he disliked the Minister? Mr. Ndabon said, “Is not that I don’t like him, I respect him a lot but bringing this thing to the media for them to adore him as a hardworking Minister, I disagree with him, is a setup.

“Did he even engage them before to know why they were late to the meeting? The Regional Minister needs to explain this to the people of the region. Because, he cannot just say they came and he locked them outside, based on what? Each person has to tell his or her story and if the story is not reasonable you can take an action.”

He also believes that the Minister’s action was a strategic way to undermine party efforts in the region.

“But is this a way to win more seats? He asked. “Supposing what they were going to discuss is something that is going to bring development in their various districts and he locked them outside, will they be able to know what is going to happen?"

He added, “Have you ever heard that President Nana Akufo-Addo locked out his Ministers? Are you telling me that all the cabinet Ministers have been attending meetings at the right time? So, you think the President doesn’t face those things? He does experience those things but, he doesn’t bring them out. The Minister only wants to score a political point and that should not be the case because, if we do that we are rather selling ourselves to our party opponents."