Thief who stole American rapper Meek Mill’s phone arrested; phone retrieved

The Ghana Police Service has issued a statement on the reported stolen mobile phone belonging to American rap and hip-hop artist, Meek Mill.

The rapper who is on holiday in Ghana reported his missing phone in a post on social media when he lamented how his pocket was picked by thieves.

Following an official report to the Police on December 29, officers have managed to track and arrest the suspected thief.

The police have also retrieved the stolen phone with the suspect set to face the law.

“The Police have arrested one suspect and retrieved a mobile phone that was stolen from Meek Mill, an American hip-hop artist.

“The suspect Nuhu Sule alias Ababaawa was arrested Friday, December 30, 2022, at his hideout in Accra. He is currently in Police custody and will be taken through the due process of the law,” parts of a Police statement issued on Friday, December 30, confirmed.

Meanwhile, the American rapper who is having a good time in Ghana has revealed plans to buy a house in the country.