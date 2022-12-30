‘There will never be another like him’ – Akufo-Addo mourns Pelé

The President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has issued a statement to react to the demise of world football great Edson Arantes do Nascimento, popularly known as Pelé.

The Brazil legend and adored global icon passed away on Thursday, December 29, after battling cancer for years.

In his statement, President Akufo-Addo stressed that there will never be another like Pelé as he mourned with the rest of the world.

“The whole world of sports is poorer today for the loss of one of its greatest figures, certainly its greatest soccer player, with the departure to Heaven of Edson Arantes do Nascimento, the iconic, legendary Pele. Those of us who had the privilege to witness his incomparable career will cherish forever the memories of skill, talent, determination, and sheer athleticism which we derived from his playing of the game he himself described as "the beautiful game."

“He used his towering status to be an advocate for the poor, for children, for young people, for black people, and to be an inspiration to several generations of footballers. The Ghanaian people, who admired him deeply, join me in expressing our heartfelt condolences and sympathies to his family, the Brazilian people, the Brazilian government, and football and sports lovers the world over,” President Akufo-Addo said in his statement.

The Ghana President added, “There will never be another like him. May his soul rest in perfect peace with the blessings of the Almighty.”

Pelé died at the age of 82. Since the confirmation of the sad news on Thursday, tributes have poured in from a number of world leaders and football icons, both past and current.