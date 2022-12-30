Street children, Kayayei receive Christmas goodies from Royal Eagle Ladies Foundation

The Royal Eagle Ladies Foundation, a non-governmental organization during the Christmas festivities embarked on a Christmas charity to feed the poor and needy on the streets.

The Royal Eagle Ladies seek to empower young ladies to take charge and become more decisive for their personal, emotional, economic as well as social development.

This initiative, Street Care 2022 by the Royal Eagle Ladies Foundation, which is an annual charity, went a long way to put smiles on the faces of underprivileged people.

Food was shared and distributed on some major streets of Accra that reached hundreds of street children, as well as the vulnerable.

The exercise was held in collaboration with Gertrude Foundation which took off from Odorkor The Rock Hospital driving through Kaneshie, Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Adabraka, James Town (Bukom) and back.

The occasion was to celebrate with the street children by sharing food, drinks and water.

The donation was supervised by Ms. Loretta Abban-Mensah, the CEO and founder of Royal Eagle Ladies Foundation.

Addressing the street children, hawkers and Kayayo at the gathering, the Executive Director of Royal Eagle ladies Foundation, Ms. Loretta Abban indicated that giving back is the greatest love for mankind.

She mentioned that this falls in line with her purpose to care, nurture, support and empower the young adult, especially the girl-child to become independent.

"Moving on, there’s a platform to help broadcast and interact with the elite, the are both formal and informal personalities on their journey through life and to share life hacks and keys for a better foundation for our younger generation through our platform, The Rel Empowerment Series on YouTube.

“This development positions the Street Care project as a strategic and commendable initiative that will go a long way to help solve the challenges in the country and safeguard the street children.”

Touching on the brain behind the Royal Eagle Ladies Foundation (Relempowerment), Ms. Abban mentioned that the foundation is about empowering young ladies to take charge and being decisive in their personal, emotional, economic, and social development.

“It is the vision of Royal Eagle Ladies Foundation to become a dominant ladies’ empowerment advocate in West Africa and all parts of the world.

"We are encouraging young ladies to be self-reliant and independent with respect to life.

"The Royal Eagle Ladies Foundation is founded on general principles of love, mercy, justice, and to ensure the health, safety, and well-being of all growing ladies,” she revealed.

She added, ”The objectives and goals of the organization include promoting education; training and professional development for women; implementing enterprise development; supply chain and marketing practices that empower women; promoting equality through community initiatives and advocacy and also measure publicly report on progress to achieve gender equality.”

Touching on the mission of the foundation, she stressed it is meant to empower young ladies to be focused, and confident to develop their full potential and also provide them with tools to work their way out of poverty.

“At Royal Eagle Ladies Foundation, we want to create a world where everyone can live in peace, harmony, and happiness.

"We do this through meaningful contributions and with our volunteers, collectively, we can create a lasting impact and resolve issues beyond an individual’s capabilities.

"…..Christmas is embedded in our culture as a time when we give to those less fortunate than ourselves. We all believe that Christmas is a season of giving and, of course, it is more well known for the time where we all share gifts.

"Christmas giving also provides the chance for us to help those who are less fortunate and need more support. Christmas is about celebrating what and who you have. So, it’s important to remember those who may have very little or who could need your help,” she emphasised.

She added “Christmas is a special time of the year for many around the world. Most of us have those special memories as children waking up to presents from our parents and loved ones.

"We are all certainly shaped by our experiences of Christmas that we carry with us as adults in how we celebrate the holiday today. We are happy to have fed the hungry and those who need help the most in any small way.”