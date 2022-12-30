Halt implementation of 15% fee increment for public universities and engage stakeholders – GRASAG to GTEC

The Graduate Students' Association of Ghana (GRASAG National) has called on the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) to see to it that the implementation of the 15% fee increment for public universities is halted.

The leadership of GRASAG is unhappy about the approved increment and wants government through GTEC to engage stakeholders including students who are going to be affected by the policy.

“GRASAG is by this release calling on Government and Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) to halt the implementation of this increment indefinitely to allow for further engagements with all relevant stakeholders, including Student Unions,” a statement from the Association signed by its President Thomas Elorm Tagbotor said on Friday, December 30.

The release adds, “The government should also ensure that all fees charged by universities are standardized in order to avoid the problem of individual university administrations unilaterally deciding on the margin of fee increment without recourse to the Parliament-approved fees.”

According to GRASAG, the economic crisis has affected everyone and things will get dire for students if fees increase next year.

As a result, the Graduate Students' Association of Ghana stresses that it rejects the 15% fee increment for universities.

Below is a copy of the GRASAG release: