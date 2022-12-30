15% increment in university fees unacceptable amid economic downturn; we reject it — GRASAG

The Graduate Students' Association of Ghana (GRASAG National) has reacted to the approved 15% increment in fees for public tertiary institutions.

Earlier this month, Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) confirmed that tertiary institutions can increase fees for next year by 15% as approved by Parliament.

Reacting to the news, GRASAG says it rejects the increment especially when times are hard with all the economic challenges facing the country.

“The Graduate Students' Association of Ghana (GRASAG National) wishes to express its displeasure about the decision to increase university fees by the Management of the Public Universities, which also affects postgraduate students. The Association is displeased with this decision because it comes at a time when Ghanaians are experiencing worst economic conditions,” the GRASAG statement signed by its National President Thomas Elorm Tagbotor said on Friday, December 30.

According to GRASAG, its members have been adversely affected by the economic crisis facing the country.

It argues that the 15% increment in fees for public universities poses a threat to the education of members.

"GRASAG members all over the country have been hit hard by the economic downturn, and an increase in university fees, we believe, will exacerbate the situation. The GRASAG National leadership has received a lot of disturbing news from our members on how this increment will negatively impact their finances,” the GRASAG statement added.

Find more in a copy of the GRASAG release below: