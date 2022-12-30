Author of Kwamena Ahwoi’s Working with Rawlings failed woefully – Martin Amidu

Former Attorney General, Martin Amidu has punched holes in Kwamena Ahwoi’s Working with Rawlings book in his latest epistle.

According to Ghana’s first-ever Special Prosecutor, his writing of the critique was interrupted by the necessity to conduct and produce the Analysis of the Risk of Corruption and Anti-corruption Risk Assessment Report of the Agyapa Royalties Limited Transaction Documents.

In the latest critique, Martin Amidu explains that this segment of the critique of Kwamena Ahwoi’s Working with Rawlings is being continued to-day to commemorate the anniversary of the 31 December Revolution tomorrow and in salutation to all genuine comrades of that revolution who never betrayed its ideals and leadership.

In his previous publications, he demonstrated that at any level of a critical analysis of Kwamena Ahwoi’s Working with Rawlings, “the author failed woefully in his avowed purpose of writing a scholarly work to teach present and future leaders the skills of good governance and human relation as a leadership trait.”

He argues that when the author’s narrative was measured against the existing data it showed that there was only one month or less between his removal as CORCIT which he so decried and made a fuss about in his book, and his reassignment to the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.

Martin Amidu adds that checks against verifiable sources for his acclaimed scholarly work, exposed the author as suffering from the most grievous sin of any researcher adopting the qualitative methodology of research.

Kwamena Ahwoi’s Working With Rawlings – Martin Amidu’s Critique VI