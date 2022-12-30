Police deploy officers with K9 dogs to safeguard commuters

The Ghana Police Service has announced the deployment of its officers with K9 dogs.

The Police say it is part of efforts to ensure the safety of road users this festive season.

The K9 Unit falls under the Police Special Operations.

According to the police, the deployment of its officers together with their K9 dogs forms part of a large security strategy for the yuletide season.

In a Facebook post, the police said: "The K9 Unit of the Ghana Police Service has deployed its officers with their K9 dogs to ensure the security and safety of commuters on our roads, as part of our grand security strategy for this festive season and beyond, as we work toward ensuring the safety of all.”