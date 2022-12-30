Govt pays two months out of 10 months arrears owed NABCO beneficiaries

Beneficiaries of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) Association of Ghana have received two months out of the 10 months allowance arrears owed them by government.

Beneficiaries of the programme which was introduced by the government to temporarily address graduate unemployment complained they had not been paid since November 2021.

Former president of the NABCO Association of Ghana, Denis Opoku Katakyie in an interview with Citi News confirmed that the Government had paid beneficiary allowances for November and December 2021.

Giving the breakdown for the payment, Master Katakyie explained that, “the Government, out of the ten months within the extension period has been able to pay our two months arrears which means that they have paid for the first month of the extension period which is November 2021.”

“Recently, during the Christmas period, we also received an allowance for December 2021, but they are yet to start paying for the year 2022, so we still have eight months of outstanding allowance that we need to receive,” Master Katakyie continued.

He however said, though, the government is making some commitments toward paying them, it is not right that the government will resort to paying them month after month when they are owed so much because some of them “were expecting that the money would be paid in bulk so that some of us can use the money to do some investments.”

“We are appealing to the government to pay all the eight months’ outstanding arrears one-time so that we can use the money to do some business while we are at home.”

The Nation Builders Corps programme was first launched by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, May 1, 2018, and was expected to have ended in September 2021 but was extended by a year and officially ended on September 1, 2022, after the extension.

The focus of the programme, which was to engage 100,000 graduates, was to solve public service delivery in health, education, agriculture, technology, and governance and drive revenue mobilization.

After the programme was officially closed, former beneficiaries were then encouraged to enrol in YouStart, another Government initiative that seeks to provide entrepreneurship training to 50,000 youth and early adults who have the potential to start a business.

-citinewsroom