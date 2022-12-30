A New Year message from the office of Presidential Candidate, Tiawan Saye Gongloe

Tiawan Saye Gongloe

December 29, 2022-Greetings my fellow Liberians. It is that time of the year again when the current year comes to an end for us to enter a new one. This is always an exciting time for families and loved ones to come together in celebration and reflection on their individual and collective lives.

As we prepare to enter this new year, I wish to encourage all Liberians to begin a process of sober reflection on the current state of our country. We all have a duty and commitment to Liberia to make it a better place, where everyone can thrive and live in peace and harmony without fear.

For far too long, our resources continue to be mismanaged, while human rights abuses and endemic corruption permeate our society without any accountability. The struggle with issues of poor governance is getting progressively worse under this regime. People are dying in droves due to the poor healthcare delivery system. The education sector and all sectors of our economy is failing so fast like a tsunami. These situations are making a large segment of the population more vulnerable and unable to meet their daily survival needs, while only about less than 5% enjoys the wealth of the nation to the exclusion of the rest. This is simply wrong.

I urge you to think about where this country is today and where it could have been with a system of good governance, given its age as the oldest independent African nation. We can do better. And we must do better to redeem our lost image and prepare a brighter future for our current generation and the ones unborn.

Fellow Liberians, we cannot afford to continue in this path of mediocrity and system of poor governance. As we enter the new year, and reflect on the pending presidential and general elections, I ask you to support our agenda for a better Liberia. A Better Liberia is Possible! In the spirit of this end of year fervor, I wish every Liberian a happy and prosperous New Year. In Union strong, success is sure. God bless you and God bless Liberia.