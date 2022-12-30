One dead, 13 severely injured in accident at Apam

A female passenger died while 13 others were severely injured in an accident at Apam in the Central Region.

The injured victims are receiving treatment at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital at the St. Luke Catholic Hospital in Apam.

Information gathered by Citi News indicates that the driver of a Toyota Hiace mini truck fully loaded with Takoradi-bound passengers from Agona Swedru tried to overtake a leading vehicle, but the vehicle ran into a ditch as he had sighted another vehicle coming from the opposite direction.

ThIs resulted in the vehicle somersaulting in the process.

Apam District Fire Commander, ACFO II Ankomah Nuamah who led a rescue team to the spot said the vehicle with registration number AS 471-20 somersaulted several times, resulting in the death of one female passenger and the others sustaining severe injuries.

Rescuers spent several hours before they were able to rescue the entrapped passengers from the mangled vehicle.

