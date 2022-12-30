Anglogold Ashanti cuts sod for the construction of district police headquarters at Obuasi

Mining giant Anglogold Ashanti has cut sod to construct a modern Police headquarters which will serve the people of Obuasi and surrounding towns.

Estimated at more than GH1 million Ghana cedis, the Police headquarters will come as a morale booster to the Police in their fight against crime in Obuasi and beyond.

Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony, the Senior Manager of Sustainability at Anglogold Ashanti, Emmanuel Baidoo underscored the importance of security as an indispensable tool for sustainable growth and development of any community, hence ongoing efforts by Anglogold Ashanti to support the local government agencies in Obuasi to improve security in the area.

He said the need to improve security in Obuasi features prominently in the 10-year Socioeconomic Development Plan of Anglogold Ashanti which was launched in July, 2022.

"AGA has been supportive of Government's efforts in improving security in Obuasi. We have already presented two pick ups to both the Divisional and Municipal Police Command. Again, we periodically supply the Police with fuel to help in their operations".

Mr. Baidoo said Obuasi with its increasing population will need a befitting Police headquarters which AGA is committed to supporting as a stakeholder complementing government's efforts in providing security for the people of Obuasi.

The new Police station will have District commander's office, Charge office, Waiting area, 4 offices, Washrooms, Kitchenette , Conference room, Cells (male, female, juvenile), Furnishings, borehole with polytank stand.

Chief Superintendent Elizabeth Viney, the Obuasi Municipal Police Commander eulogised Anglogold Ashanti for their contributions towards improving security in Obuasi and beyond.

She said the new Police headquarters will go a long way to improve Police accessibility and visibility in Obuasi.

"Judging from Obuasi's size and population, Obuasi really deserves more Police infrastructure to complement existing ones. We can only thank AGA for this massive project," she added.

Nana Yaafi Ababio who represented the Abadwamhene spoke about the need to improve security in Obuasi. He said the Police will need facilities and equipment in order to fight crime in Obuasi.

He lauded Anglogold Ashanti for the project and pledged the support of Nananom to the operations of Anglogold Ashanti.

The Administrative Manager of Kenzad Construction limited, the Contractors for the project, Prince Oteng assured that the project will be completed in 6 months' time. He emphasized that the critical nature of the project will encourage the contractors to complete the project on schedule.