'The kind of killings in Bawku doesn’t make sense; I suspect 'terrorists' may have infiltrated the area' — Adam Bonaa

Security Analyst Dr Adam Bonaa says the clashes in Bawku in the Upper East Region seem to have gone beyond a tribal feud between the Mamprusi and Kusasi indigenes.

He insists the killings recorded recently leave him thinking that terrorists may be involved.

Dr Bonaa is, therefore, calling on all stakeholders to look into this.

“So, you can see, the conflict has moved from the two feuding parties [of] Mamprusis and Kuasasis and other people are getting killed,” he said on Midday Live on TV3 on Wednesday, December 28. “So, it makes it very confusing.”

He observed: “I have probably suggested that, are we seeing some terrorists moving into the Bawku area because Bawku borders the Sakasi area to Burkina Faso and the rest, so we need to know what is going on.

“The kind of killings we are seeing in Bawku doesn’t make sense.”

The Chief Executive Officer of Security Warehouse says security installations have been targeted in the conflict while persons of other tribes have also been casualties.

“Kusasis are no longer getting shot at. Mamprusis are no longer getting shot as you know but rather you Busangas, Frafras, Bimobas, you have other people who are getting shot.

“And state assets like power lines, fire tenders and the rest are being destroyed.”

But the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Bawku says calm has returned to the area following reinforcement of security personnel.

Amadu Hamza said as the Chairman of the Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) he has become the most worried person with regard to the conflict.

He said all efforts are being put in place to ensure peace returns to the area.

