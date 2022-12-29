A/R: Fire destroy properties worth thousands of cedi at Obuasi market

A fire outbreak that occurred at the Obuasi market in the Ashanti Region has left traders saddened and worried about where to find their next meal.

From information gathered today, Thursday, December 29, the fire razed a number of goods and properties that run into thousands of Ghana cedi.

The fire incident which was recorded in the early hours of Wednesday, December 28, started in one of the shops at the market and spread to other shops.

Following a report to the Fire Service, firefighters were immediately deployed to the scene to help douse the fire and brought the situation under control.

Although the firefighters with the help of some of the shop owners at the market managed to put out the fight, the damage was huge.

The firefighters are currently investigating the fire incident to ascertain what caused it.

While some people blame faulty electrical systems, the firefighters are being thorough to ensure the real cause is uncovered for the problem to be solved to avoid future occurrences.