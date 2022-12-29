Pursue forgiveness in 2023 — COKA to Ghanaians

Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah aka COKA

A former Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region, Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah aka COKA has called on Ghanaians to live in peace and unity while they learn to inhibit the spirit of forgiveness.

He said it is a sure way to ensure that stability and friendship is restored permanently among neighbours and in the country in general.

He noted that the need for peace as demonstrated throughout the year should be the point of reference for all including political leaders in the coming year.

In a Facebook post, he stated, "We have two days to crossover to another year Let us show love. One thing I'll ask you to do before we end the year is to make sure you call or send a message to all those who have offended you. Let us show maturity and forgive them."

COKA advocated what he called love, which he says "overcomes everything in this world."

"As we've few days to enter 2023, let us be at peace with everybody today and not tomorrow. Love overcomes everything in this world. Send a message or call now," he added.

In another conversation, he called on religious, traditional leaders and politicians to continue to preach and demonstrate the virtues of peace, love, piety and peaceful co-existence wherever they find themselves, adding that only through lasting peace can Ghana attain the much needed development.