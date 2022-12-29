VIDEO: Expect fireworks on 31st night – Nana Agradaa

Nana Agradaa

Patricia Oduro Asiedua, also known as Nana Agradaa, founder of Heaven way Champion International Ministries is asking Ghanaians to expect fireworks on December 31st because God will use her as a vessel to prophesy.

According to her, God is going to use her to deliver a lot of prophecies for Ghana going into 2023.

She indicated that all Ghanaians must visit her church if they want to see fortunes about their life and country.

"I am here to announce to you that this 31st night will be fireworks at my church. This 31st night there will be a lot of prophecies going into 2023 because the word of God is a tender fire," she said.

Nana Agradaa encouraged Ghanaians to pay close attention to his 31st December night prophesies because they would hear words no man born of a woman has ever spoken.

