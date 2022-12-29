Decision by GRA to remove discounts on vehicles, other goods will seal holes for corruption – Special Prosecutor

The Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebegng has signed a press release to welcome the decision by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to completely reverse the 30% benchmark discount policy on imported goods and vehicles effective January 1, 2023.

In a statement dated 22nd December, 2022 and signed by Ag Commission, Customs Division, Iddrisu Iddisa Seidu, the GRA notified its command centres to start implementing the complete reversal of the discount on the Free-on-Board (FOB) value of general goods and Home Delivery Value (HDV) on vehicles from New Year’s Day.

The simple interpretation is that importers will no more enjoy a 10% discount on vehicles and a 30% discount on all other goods from 2023.

Reacting to the GRA statement, Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng says the move will deal with corruption and corruption-related activities by Customs officers.

“The OSP notes with gratification that following its various investigations and interventions, at the Customs Division, the Government has reversed the discretionary discount on the free on board (FOB) value of goods and the home delivery value (HDV) of vehicles effective 1 January 2023.

“The new policy effectively shuts all avenues for officers of the Customs Division to grant discretionary markdowns and removes opportunity for corruption and corruption-related activities,” the press release from the Office of the Special Prosecutor said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng further stressed in the statement that the various investigations commenced by the OSP at the Customs Division would still proceed despite the reversal of the discounts.

He added that his office will also monitor the implementation of the new policy.