Ahiresu Chief cautions youth against alcoholism, drug abuse

Baffour Kwadwo Damoah Siakwan, the Chief of Ahiresu in the Dormaa Traditional Area, has advised the youth against alcoholism and drug abuse for successful lives.

He said the smoking of Indian Hemp and drinking excessive alcohol would not only ruin the lives of young people but could also land them in trouble.

Baffour Siakwan, also the Abontomahene (Chief in-charge of traditional regalia) of the Dormaa Traditional Area, gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Abesim, near Sunyani.

He said although everybody had the privilege to celebrate Christmas, a period he described as moments of joy, the youth ought to remain moderate in their celebration, saying” these periods are also associated with troubles and misfortunes.”

Baffour Siakwan also urged everyone to be security conscious, endeavour to provide the Police with information about people with strange movements and questionable characters to help arrest and weed out the criminals in society.

“The Police and other security agencies needed our support because modern policing remained collective and shared responsibility,” he said.

Baffour Siakwan said Christmas was a period of care and love and entreated, particularly the wealthy in the society, to show compassion and provide for the needy to put smiles on the faces of the marginalized.

“Everybody must have the opportunity to eat and drink in the festive season and we must all try as much as possible to identify and share with those who cannot afford to do so. This is exactly the purpose of Christmas and if we fail to do that, then we celebrate in vain”, the Chief stated.

GNA