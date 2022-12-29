Sanso community to get an ultra-modern school complex

Anglogold Ashanti Ghana, Obuasi Mine has cut sod to commence work on an ultra-modern school complex at Sanso, a mining community in Obuasi of the Ashanti Region.

The project when completed is expected to replace the existing public school in the community.

The educational edifice which is the first of its kind in the Obuasi Municipality comprises a 9-unit classroom block, teachers' office, a Headteacher's office, Sick Bay, Kitchen, Library (book and e-library), Computer lab stocked with computers, a well-designed compound with a water fountain.

Briefing the media at a sod-cutting ceremony in Obuasi, the Senior Manager of Sustainability at Anglogold Ashanti Emmanuel Baidoo said the GHS5million school project forms part of the pledge made by Anglogold Ashanti in their 10year Socioeconomic Development Plan launched in July, 2022.

"Included in the SEDP is a firm commitment made by Anglogold Ashanti to build 10 school blocks for the people of Obuasi. This among other interventions in the education sector is expected to contribute to enhancing access to quality education in the Obuasi," he stated.

The School complex at Sanso, considered to be one of the Mine affected areas, will also serve adjourning communities like Anwona, Nyamebekyere and Nhyieaso communities.

Mr. Baidoo reiterated the resolve of Anglogold Ashanti to partner the local authorities in Obuasi to accelerate the developmental process

" As a company, we are determined to ensure that our communities are better off hence have collaborated with the two Assemblies in Obuasi to make sure we improve the living conditions of the people of Obuasi," he stressed.

Nana Osei Kwame, Ammanehene of the New Edubiase Traditional area who represented the Eduniasehene lauded Anglogold Ashanti for the project. He said the project is befitting of the status of Sanso with AGA having mined there for over 100 years.

He was however optimistic that the project will encourage the people of Sanso and surrounding areas to develop interest in education to enable the project serve its intended purpose.

The Chief Executive officer of Kilon Construction and Design, a local construction firm, Kilian Zon assured that the project will be completed and handed over in 11 months' time. He called for the support of the Sanso community, especially during the construction phases.