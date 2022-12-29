Solidarity for Humanity International sensitizes the public on road safety measures

On 20th December 2022, Solidarity for Humanity International (SOHI), a non-profit organization sensitized over 2,000 road users in Sunyani on the need for safety on the roads during the Christmas festivities.

The activity was done as part of the organization’s Road Safety Awareness Programme to reduce road traffic accidents.

Beneficiaries of the programme included public transport operators, passengers, women, children, and people living with disabilities.

According to the Executive Director, Mr Abraham Agyemang, the sensitization exercise was one of the several planned activities to reduce morbidity on roads.

According to him, other activities such as improving pedestrian-friendly road designs, building the capacity of road enforcement officers, and providing the MTTD with equipment such as breathalyzers were other key activities that had been outlined for implementation.

“With the high number of deaths and injuries recorded from road traffic accidents, we all have to show concern and put our resources together to fight road accidents in our country”, the Executive Director said.

During the programme, volunteers spoke to some road users and distributed 1,000 flyers and stickers on road safety. Others also held up placards at vantage points to inform by-passers about road safety. There was also a road safety discussion on Moonlite FM in Sunyani.

Mr Agyemang added that the NGO had already conducted similar sensitization programmes within the Greater Accra, Central and Ahafo Regions and urged government and private organizations to support the course of road safety in the national development agenda.

At the end of the programme, participants pledged to support the course of road safety by appending their signatures on a pledge banner.

A recent report from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) shows that a total of 1,985 persons lost their lives through road accidents between January and October 2022. There is therefore a need to develop sustainable interventions aimed at reducing road traffic crashes.