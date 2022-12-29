Tijjianiya Muslims send a goodwill message to Christians

29.12.2022 LISTEN

The Tijjaniya Muslims Movement of Ghana (TMMG) a Sufi Order ascribed as the single largest non-violent Islamic body in Africa, and the most tolerant Islamic Sufi fraternity in the world extends its Christmas wishes and end-of-year greetings to all people of faith and non-faith in Ghana and around the World.

The Movement which is the mainstream Sunni-Sufi Muslim family and the dominant Islamic body in Ghana in a paper to the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema has commended the Christian fraternity and all others for the commemoration of Christmas festivities.

Alhaji Khuzaima Mohammed Osman TMMG Executive Secretary in the paper described Christmas as a season of devotion, love, and commitment to the service of mankind.

Alhaji Osman explained that the idea of celebrating Christmas not only with Christians has long been established by fewer Muslim groups or sects and non-Christian believers who think extending Christmas wishes and gifts to Christian neighbours, families, and friends is not a great sign but a gesture of mutual respect.

He said such acts also strengthen interfaith relations and cooperation with non-believers of one’s faith for the promotion of peace, tolerance, understanding, dialogue, and development in communities, and countries.

“The season also reminds us of the birth of one of the special people who ever lived on the face of the earth, Jesus Christ who is also known in Islam as Prophet Isah (may Allah be pleased with him and his mother Maryam),” Alhaji Osman stated.

Alhaji Osman who is also the Co-founder and Executive Director of the African Literary Club (ALIC) said in Islam, Jesus Christ is classified as one of the noblest and greatest prophets and messengers of Allah who is ranked among the five best messengers called Ulu’l-Azm, literally meaning the ‘Most Determined or Steadfast’.

He said there is a clear indication that every Muslim must not only accommodate or tolerate Christians but also cherish and celebrate Jesus Christ as a prophet and messenger of Allah.

He noted fewer Muslim scholars in the circle of the Sufism do not find any problem celebrating Christmas with Christians as long as one's objective and the aim was to promote tolerance, dialogue and understanding for the maintenance of peaceful cooperation and for humanity.

“It would be recalled that the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Professor Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, was the first known in the history of the continent of Africa to have visited a church on an auspicious day like Easter in 2019 when he turned 100 years to mark his centenary anniversary.

“Sheikh Sharubutu was also known to have donated a colossal amount of money to the Ghanaian Christian Community last year when President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo decided to build a National Cathedral for the Christian Community,” he said.

The TMMG Executive Secretary also applauded Sheikh Dr Mohammed Al-Issa, the head of the Muslim World League for boldly declaring that “there is no statement or commentary in Sharia law that prohibits Muslims from extending greetings to non-Muslims or Christians”.

Alhaji Osman said “Sheikh Al-Issa’s pronouncement is considered a milestone in the quest for moderation, tolerance, and acceptability of non-Muslims in the Islamic community.

“As the philosophy of promoting interfaith relations, and strengthening bonds with Christians is being promoted by a leading figure in the mainstream Islamic sect or teachings, the Salafism.

“It is on this occasion that I think God must be a Ghanaian for us to have been leading the way in the promotion of sustainable dialogue and mutual understanding for sustainable Peace and Development”.

Alhaji Osman noted that in the quest to promote inter-faith dialogue a Christian-Muslim Forum (CMF) for Dialogue and Mutual Relations has been established being championed by leading Christian and Muslim Clergies and Imams in Ghana.

He said the Forum aims at disarming any form of religious extremism in the country by way of promoting dialogue, tolerance and mutual understanding and cooperation in Ghana and beyond.

“We invite every like-minded person to come and join us to promote a world free of hate, acrimony and violence, hence, championing religious freedom, tolerance and mutual understanding and cooperation for the benefit of all,” he said.