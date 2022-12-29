A/R: Court jails farmer 20 years after pleading guilty to phone theft

A 31-year-old farmer, Michael Nhyira Cobbina has been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment in hard labour for robbing a woman of her itel mobile phone worth GH¢500.

The judgment was passed by the Bekwai Circuit Court in Ashanti Region presided over by His Honour Mark Diboro.

The convict was convicted on his plea of guilty to offence of robbery.

The complainant, Bernice Yeboah according to the prosecutor, Chief Inspector Eric Twum, is a resident of Aduabin community in the Bosomtwi district.

During the hearing of the case, the Prosecutor told the court that the convict then a suspect attacked the complainant who was sleeping with her two children in a room with a knife.

On Thursday, December 1, Michael Nhyira Cobbina succeeded in robbing the complainant of her mobile phone.

The complainant narrates that her attacker initially demanded money but she only had electronic cash in her mobile money wallet.

Thanks to a tip-off by the person who subsequently bought the phone from the robber, the police managed to trace to arrest him a week after his robbery operation.

In Court, Michael Nhyira Cobbina pleaded guilty to the charges against him and has been sentenced accordingly.