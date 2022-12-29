Assin Fosu: Two-month-old baby found dead in 13-feet well

Residents of Numeriso, a suburb of Assin Fosu Municipality of the Central Region have been left with shivers after news of the death of a two-month-old baby.

The body of the baby was found in a 13-foot well.

Some residents discovered the baby when they went to the well to fetch water for daily use.

They found the baby floating in the well and quickly raised an alarm.

The baby was removed from the well with the help of the Police and officers of the National Fire Service.

The baby had his two hands up with black thread tying his neck while wearing diapers with beads on both legs and hands.

People who live in the area have expressed shock since this was the second time such an incident has happened.

Residents who are now living in fear suspect that the perpetrators live amongst them in Numeriso.

The residents led by Wofa Atta who is a unit committee member have decided to organise a search party to bring the perpetrators to book.

They have pledged to help the police carry out their investigations to ensure snyone behind the death of the baby is arrested and made to face the full force of the law.

Today, information gathered indicates that the father of the baby has been located but the mother is nowhere to be found.