Ghana's development requires judiciary that commands the respect of the people — Akufo-Addo tells new SC Justices

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has advised the newly-sworn in justices of the Supreme Court, Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu; and Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu to bear in mind that the growth of the nation demands a Judiciary that commands the respect of the people by the quality of its delivery of justice, as well as by the comportment of its judges.

Mr Akufo-Addo told them that application of the laws of the land must occur without fear or favour, affection or ill-will, and, therefore, without recourse to the political, religious or ethnic affiliations of any citizen of the land.

The President said these on Wednesday December 28 when he swore in the two new justices of the apex court at a ceremony at the Jubilee House.

Mr Akufo-Addo also used the occasion to swear into office the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection , Lariba Abudu and her Deputy, Francisca Oteng-Mensah.

