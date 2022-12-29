Time To Think Foundation saves street children in Kumasi

Some close to a thousand (1,000) less privileged children with their mothers, including head potters (Kayayo) in Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital received charity from the Time to Think Foundation.

The "Save The Street Children Campaign" took place on Tuesday, December 27, with the Time To Think Foundation as the main sponsor supported by the Aim Ghana Foundation, a like-minded non-profit organization.

The programme commenced with a street carnival, starting on the street of Dr. Mensah through to the Kejetia Market, Kumasi Central Market, and some other principal streets to create awareness of the need to show love and kindness to the street children during the celebration of the yuletide.

The carnival ended at Adum-Pampaso, where a series of activities, including health screening, free barbering, distribution of food and drinks, clothes, and other prized competitions were done in a bid to put smiles on the faces of the participants.

The leading foundation, Time to Think, and the supporting organization, Aim Ghana intend to help remove the children off the street and enrol them in some educational institutions for a better future.

Speaking to the media on the sideline, Ms. Claudia Hagan, the brand ambassador for Time to Think Foundation, said the initiative was in furtherance of the mission of the foundation.

According to her, the foundation is in the process of assisting some less endowed educational institutions in the remote communities in Ghana’s Northern Region and will also offer scholarships to less privileged students in the areas of education, sports, and any other training that will get them off the street for their socioeconomic independence.

On why the Time to Think Foundation took it upon itself to be the main sponsor of the campaign, Mr. Akosah Kofi Richard, the CEO and founder said redeeming the less privileged will aid the country's efforts to achieve rapid socioeconomic growth.

He added that the country will be a violent-free place if citizens make it a priority to secure the future of the children, who normally grow up to engage in social vices and thereby pose numerous threats, including ending innocent lives in society.

Mr. Akosah called on government institutions and NGOs with similar objectives to push for the advancement of the well-being of the street child.

On her part, Mrs. Gladys Biney, CEO and founder of Aim Ghana, bemoans the lack of sponsorships and the failure of potential sponsors to deliver on their promises, calling on organisations to come to their aid.

She also hinted at taking the programme to each of the 16 regional capitals in Ghana with the help of the Time to Think Foundation so that many street children would be helped for their lives to be transformed.

The beneficiaries could not leave the programme without pouring out their appreciation to the organizers.

Interacting with Modernghana News, some of the children said they truly welcome the initiative, particularly the plan to take them off the street and give them lives deserving of humans.

They prayed for God’s guidance and blessing on the foundations and called on potential sponsors and the government to get involved and help them get better lives so they can one day contribute their quota to national development.

The two organizations also appreciated people who donated or supported in diverse ways and asked them to continue collaborating with them to help make Ghanaian society one where children from diverse backgrounds will get the opportunity to education just like their colleagues from fortunate homes.

The programme was made more successful and lively through the performances of some celebrated gospel singers and worshippers with music played by some of the finest disc jockeys.

More pictures from the event below: