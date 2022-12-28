Ministry of Foreign Affairs gets Intelligent Conferencing Equipment

Huawei Ghana has donated two sets of ultramodern intelligent video conferencing equipment to support the activities of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

The donation which took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 comes as part of efforts to boost the ICT capacity of the Ministry and help facilitate effective remote communication between the Ministry, its stakeholders and international organizations.

Speaking during the brief donation ceremony, the Director of Government and Public Affairs at Huawei Ghana, Mrs. Jenny Zhou, thanked the Minister for continuously supporting the operations of Huawei in Ghana.

According to her, the donation of the two Huawei Idea Hubs (intelligent video conferencing equipment) is to help the Ministry and its stakeholders carry out its missions efficiently across the globe under both normal and crisis situations.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, thanked Huawei for their support and generosity indicating that the equipment which has come in a timely manner will be put to good use as it will aid with virtual meetings and make communication more convenient.

She also thanked Huawei for supporting the digital transformation agenda of the Government of Ghana since its establishment in the country.

“Huawei is very entrenched in Ghana and we are happy you are here. Following Covid-19, it has now become the norm for many meetings to be held virtually. This is to say that this state-of-the-art equipment which has been donated will help us greatly especially for our virtual meetings and for effective interaction with our missions abroad.

“The equipment will be put to good use and handled well as this will take us a long way in ensuring that we represent Ghana and the Ministry well. I would like to say that we are very grateful to Huawei, for the support and thoughtful gesture.”

Mrs. Jenny Zhou thanked the Minister for her warm reception and indicated that Huawei as a responsible corporate citizen stays committed to working closely with the Ghanaian government, to promote the development of its ICT infrastructure and help improve the lives of citizens.