Prof. Kalamonia honoured with special recognition award

Veteran politician and chairman of the New Patriotic Party for Savannah Region, Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana, popularly known as Professor Kalamonia, has been honored with a citation by the Youth of Busunu for his unprecedented contribution towards the resource development of the community.

The citation was presented to the experienced politician at the end-of-year party at Busunu in the West Gonja Municipal of the Savannah Region.

Amidst praise singing, drumming and dancing, Prof. Kalamonia as he is widely known, was ushered into the community by the Busunu Jama group.

The award was an appreciation to the Regional Chairman of the elephant party in the region for his continuous show of unmatched leadership to the youth of Busunu and the entirety of the Savannah Region.

The citation was also to show immeasurable gratitude to him for the numerous jobs he secured for the youth of the community.

Find below the inscription of the citation awarded to Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana:

BUSUNU YOUTH

Presents

CITATION OF APPRECIATION TO

ALHAJI IDDRISU SULEMANA (PROFESSOR KALAMONIA)

Savannah Regional Chairman, NPP

In appreciation of your dedicated, selfless service and down-to-earth leadership to the Youth of Busunu and Savannah Region as a whole.

You are a grassroot Regional Chairman that answer calls of the Youth, attend their functions, sit and dine with the Youth and inspires us to greatness.

You have given hope to many households in Busunu with the numerous jobs that you’ve secured for our colleagues and we believe you will continue to do more for us to complement the good works of our hardworking MP for Damongo Lawyer Abu Jinapor .

Kindly accept this token of appreciation from us and the good people of Busunu on this great day Tuesday 27th December, 2022. May Allah continue to lift you from grace to grace.

CONGRATULATIONS !!!