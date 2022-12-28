There's no security issue here, the whole place is calm – UG Management

Management of the University of Ghana, Legon has refuted claims that there has been chaos on campus which Management of the School is unable to handle by providing security.

This comes on the back of a decision by the Management of the University of Ghana (UG) on Tuesday to prevent continuing students from the Mensah Sarbah and Commonwealth Halls from holding a planned news conference on campus.

The said move by Management was reported to have resulted in contention between the leadership of the two halls and the university’s security.

But speaking to Citi News, the Pro-Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Gordon Awandare said there has been calm on campus and that there are no security issues that need to be attended to.

“There is no issue here, the whole place is calm and people are going about their business and there are no security issues here, and I am not sure why people are talking about security situations because there is nothing going on here.”

He however continued to dispel claims that Management has targeted some students whom it is doing everything possible to make their stay on the campus a bitter experience.

“We are not interested in crippling anybody, but we have a responsibility to ensure that students who want to have a peaceful life on campus are given that and that is what we are doing by taking steps to ensure that students can have a peaceful life on campus.”

“We have had several investigations and certain facts have been established, and we have taken actions based on the facts that have been established so far. We don’t need to wait for everything to be concluded before we take action, we work with the facts that we have as we go along,” Prof Awandare added.

