Accident kills five persons on Akatsi-Sogakope highway

Five passengers were said to have perished in an accident on Tuesday, December 27, on the Akatsi-Sogakope stretch of the Aflao – Accra highway.

The accident, which occurred at about 1320 hours, involved a Nissan Urvan Minibus with registration number GG 2596-22, carrying 15 passengers and driving from Accra towards Akatsi.

According to Police sources at Akatsi, the tragedy occurred at a section of the road at Torve, near Akatsi on the Accra- Aflao highway, when the rear tyre of the vehicle got burst, while the vehicle was on speed and as a result, Dagba Stephen, the driver lost control of the vehicle and veered into a gutter before somersaulting and landing on its Tyres.

Police sources added that, the passengers on board the vehicle got injured and were rushed to the Akatsi Municipal Hospital for treatment, but two adults, Ama Dagba, and Vida Dagba, aged 45 and 35 respectively, were pronounced dead on arrival.

The Akatsi Police also revealed that three other victims, namely Felix Dagba 27, Douglas Ahiagble 31, and another male deceased, believed to be in his 60s, passed away whilst receiving treatment at the same health facility.

However, the rest of the accident victims are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the St. Paul's Hospital Morgue awaiting autopsy.

The GNA also gathered that, the victims were traveling as a family from Nsawam to Gefia, a community near Akatsi to celebrate the new year, when the accident occurred.

