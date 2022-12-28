Self employed on GHC30,000.00 bail after swindling Police Inspector of GHC17,500 to him Mercedes Benz car

A self-employed man, who allegedly defrauded a Police Inspector, has been granted GHC30,000 bail with three sureties by an Accra Circuit Court.

Wisdom Waklatsi allegedly collected GHC17,500 from Police Inspector George Kwakye the complainant under the pretext of buying him a V–boot diesel automatic Mercedes Benz car but he failed.

The Court presided over by Mrs Susana Eduful ordered that only three family members should stand sureties for Waklatsi.

The trial judge also ordered Waklatsi to report to the Police on every first Wednesday in every Month.

Waklatsi,38, is facing a charge of defrauding by false pretences.

He has denied the offence.

Waklasti is expected to reappear on February 6, 2023.

Police Inspector Wisdom Alorwu opposed the grant of bail for the accused, saying he was flight risk and when granted bail he may not appear to stand trial.

Inspector Alorwu argued that the accused person had committed similar offences.

According to the prosecution, when Waklasti absconded, he bolted to neighbouring Togo, and it took the Police sometime to pick him up.

Defence Counsel Andy Vortia prayed the court to strike the case before the court as facts did not support the charge levelled against the accused person.

According to the defence counsel the matter was “purely civil case” and that the complainant should take civil action to retrieve his money.

The Court, however, turned down the invitation and held that it would have to take evidence to ascertain whether or not the matter was a civil one.

The posecution told the court that George Kwakye the complainant was a Police Inspector stationed at the Bravo SWAT Unit of the Greater Accra Regional Police Command while Waklatsi the accused, was a self-employed who lived at Gbawe, Accra.

The prosecution said in June 2022, Mr Kwakye informed a witness, Nana Kofi Bonney of his intention to acquire a V-Boot automatic diesel Mercedes Benz car for his personal use.

It said Mr Kwakye was introduced to Waklatsi who claimed to be an importer of Mercedes Benz vehicles for sale and assured Mr Kwakye that he could provide him with the vehicle of his choice at GHC 26,000.00 within two Weeks.

The prosecution said Kwakye made a part payment of GHC 17,500.00 to Waklatsi and after receiving the money, the accused failed to provide the vehicle and went into hiding in Togo.

It said on December 16, 2022, the accused was arrested and taken to the Police Regional Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Accra and during investigations, he admitted the offence.

GNA