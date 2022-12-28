The Cross Preachers Network donates to Future Stars Orphanage Home on Boxing Day

The Cross Preachers Network( T.C.P.N) visited the Future Stars Orphanage Home at Buduburam in the Central region to preach the gospel of Christ in a fun-fair style to orphans.

The group donated some cash and items to the home on Monday, December 26, a day earmarked to commemorate Boxing Day.

The T.C.P.N commemorated Boxing Day by sharing gifts with the orphans at the Future Stars Orphanage Home through several fun-fair activities.

Members of The Cross Preachers Network started by fraternizing with the Orphans through an introduction process followed by a powerful worship and praise session. A session the amazing kids of the home fully participated in with great joy.

The group engaged in a dancing competition with the orphans after the praises and worship session. The kids really displayed great dancing skills which amazed members of the T.C.P.N.

The Cross Preachers Network donated some cash and assorted drinks, bags of rice, sachet water, toiletries, dresses among others.

The founder of the prayer group, Bro Michael Nii Aryeetey presenting the donation on behalf of the group thanked the Lord for such a day and expressed his excitement.

He said the gesture shouldn’t be seen as just a donation but an appreciation to God for the amazing things He is doing in the lives of the kids.

He announced a return visit to the home next year.

Bro Michael Nii Aryeetey seized the opportunity to express his profound gratitude to everyone who supported the donation in kind or cash.

“I’m really happy The Cross Preachers Network made it a point to celebrate the Boxing Day with these amazing orphans on this day, It is significant and a great joy to bring word here and make declarations on the lives of these kids. I will like to first thank God almighty and everyone who supported us in cash or kind to put smiles on the faces of these orphans and call for more support for such gestures ...” Nii Aryeteey noted.

The founder of Future Stars Orphanage Home, Mr. Shadrack Donkor after receiving the items thanked the payer group for the kind gesture and their time with the kids. He called for more support for the home.

“I want to say a big thank you to The Cross Preacher Network for the visit, on occasions such as this we want to share the little have with these kids, food items, clothes among others. We hope in the near future we will be able to joins hands with many organizations to extend a helping hand to the kids and reach out to many more kids...” he noted.

The Cross Preachers Network is an interdenominational prayer group made up of energetic young men and women in their youthful age based in Agege-Laststop, a suburb within Ablekuma West Municipality in Greater Accra. The group was established in early 2019 with the core mandate of spreading the gospel of Christ.